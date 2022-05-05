The WAEVE (Graham Coxon & Rose Elinor Dougall) share debut single “Something Pretty”

The WAEVE, the new duo of Blur's Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall, have shared their debut single. "Something Pretty" is nervy mutant pop, powered by a twitchy motorik disco beat with Graham and Rose Elinor sharing lead vocals. A claustrophobic joybomb with a big chorus and a few surprises, this definitely has me wanting to hear more. Listen below.

Meanwhile, The Waeve played their first show on Wednesday night at London's The Lexington and most (all?) of the show was captured on video by fans. So if you want to hear and see more from them you can do so below.

The WAEVE will also play The Lexington again on Friday (5/6) and Brighton's Great Escape Festival next week. Stay tuned for more.