The Wailers touring this fall in support of first album in 25+ years

Reggae royalty The Wailers released One World last year, which was the first new Wailers album in 25 years, and made our list of Great Reggae Albums of 2020. These days, the band is led by Aston Barrett Jr., son of longtime Wailers bassist Aston "Family Man" Barrett, and One World also features Bob Marley's children Cedella and Julian, and Cedella's son Skip (who released another of 2020's best reggae albums). You can listen below.

The Wailers will be on tour this summer and fall, including stops in Houston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, NYC, Woodstock, Cincinnati, Virginia Beach, Omaha, Kansas City, Tempe, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Bowl on September 8 and will be the venue's first show since the pandemic. The Woodstock show is at Bearsville Theatre on September 5. Tickets for those shows and the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM local time.

THE WAILERS - 2021 TOUR DATES

Sat, JUN 19 - The Wailers Live @ The International Hotel & Bar (The Big I) - Fairbanks, AK

Thu, AUG 19 - The Wailers @ The Scout Bar - Houston, TX - Houston, TX

Fri, AUG 20 - The Wailers @ Brewster Street Ice House - Corpus Christi, TX

Sat, AUG 21 - The Wailers @ Reggae On The Guadalupe - Ingram, TX

Sun, AUG 22 - The Wailers @ Lava Cantina - The Colony, TX - The Colony, TX

Tue, AUG 24 - The Wailers @ Vail Hot Summer Nights - Vail, CO - Vail, CO

Thu, AUG 26 - The Wailers @ First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN - Minneapolis, MN

Fri, AUG 27 - The Wailers @ The Rave - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee, WI

Sat, AUG 28 - Rock, Reggae & Relief - Pittsburgh, PA - Pittsburgh, PA

Sun, AUG 29 - The Wailers @ Center for the Arts of Homer - Homer, NY - Homer, NY

Tue, AUG 31 - The Wailers @ Annual 31st Street Park Concert Series - Virginia Beach, VA

Wed, SEP 1 - The Wailers @ The Warehouse - Fairfield, CT - Fairfield, CT

Thu, SEP 2 - The Wailers @ Levitt Pavilion Steelstacks - Bethlehem, PA - Bethlehem, PA

Sat, SEP 4 - The Wailers @ Marty's Summer Concert Series - Mason, NH - Mason,

Sun, SEP 5 - The Wailers @ Bearsville Theatre - Woodstock, NY - Woodstock, NY

Tue, SEP 7 - The Wailers @ Infinity Hall, Norfolk, CT - Norfolk, CT

Wed, SEP 8 - The Wailers @ Infinity Hall - Hartford, CT - Hartford, CT

Wed, SEP 8 - The Wailers @ Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY - New York, NY

Fri, SEP 10 - The Wailers @ The Avalon Theatre, Easton, MD - Easton, MD

Sat, SEP 11 - The Wailers @ Rod N Reel Resort - Chesapeake Beach, MD - Chesapeake Beach, MD

Sun, SEP 12 - The Wailers @ The Ardmore - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore, PA

Wed, SEP 15 - The Wailers @ Riverfront Live, Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati, OH

Fri, SEP 17 - The Wailers @ Surf Ballroom - Clear lake, IA - Clear Lake, IA

Sun, SEP 19 - The Wailers @ Door Community Auditorium - Fish Creek, WI - Fish Creek, WI

Tue, SEP 21 - The Wailers @ Barnato - Omaha, NE - Omaha, NE

Wed, SEP 22 - The Wailers @ Grinders Crossroads - Kansas City, MO - Kansas City, MO

Fri, SEP 24 - The Wailers @ Volare Block Party - Norman, OK - Norman, OK

Sun, SEP 26 - The Wailers @ Chautauqua Auditorium - Boulder, CO - Boulder, CO

Wed, SEP 29 - The Wailers @ Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ - Tempe, AZ

Sun, OCT 3 - The Wailers @ The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

Wed, OCT 6 - The Wailers @ Miners Foundry Cultural Centre - Nevada City, CA

Thu, OCT 7 - The Wailers @ Uptown Theatre Napa - Napa, CA - Napa, CA

Fri, OCT 8 - The Wailers @ The Canyon - Agoura Hills, CA - Agoura Hills, CA

Sat, OCT 9 - The Wailers @ The Canyon - Montclair, CA - Montclair, CA

Sun, OCT 10 - The Wailers @ Wiens Cellar - Temecula, CA

Wed, NOV 3 - Ademir Rosa Theater - Florianópolis, Brazil

Thu, NOV 4 - Opinião - Porto Alegre, Brazil

Fri, NOV 5 - Usina 5 - Curitiba, Brazil

Sun, NOV 7 - Espaço das Américas - São Paulo, Brazil

Wed, NOV 10 - Teatro Iguatemi - Campinas, Brazil

Thu, NOV 11 - Sesc Palladium - Belo Horizonte, Brazil