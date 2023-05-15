The Walkmen add fall dates to 2023 reunion tour

The Walkmen have extended their 2023 reunion tour, today announcing fall tour dates, including Nashville, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Oakland, LA and Toronto shows. All dates are listed below.

The band's tour was on the West Coast this weekend with festival appearances at Pasadena's Just LIke Heaven and Salt Lake City's Kilby Block Party, and picks up again on Wednesday in Chicago to start a four-night stand at Metro, followed by a four-night stand in DC, then Boston Calling, then an intimate show at DC's new venue, The Atlantis.

The Walkman kicked off their tour with five nights at NYC's Webster Hall.

While the band say those fall dates are likely to be it for 2023, that may not be the end. Stereogum points out that Peter Matthew Bauer wrote a note to fans via The Walkmen's mailing list, writing, "We are just getting going and I’m not really sure we want it to end. I will say, after being the dummy who I guess broke the band up last time saying something about an ‘extreme hiatus,’ I’m going to avoid saying anything like that again. I will say, what makes it all special is when you don’t know what’s going to happen next and when you can actually wonder if this is the last time you’re ever going to get the chance to do this. Everything feels ragged and lively which is what all of us thought was good about the band in the first place."

The band did just sign to Verve Records, but what exactly that means remains to be seen

The Walkmen - 2023 Tour Dates

MAY 17, 2023 Metro Chicago, IL w/ RIP Dunes

MAY 18, 2023 Metro Chicago, IL w/ RIP Dunes

MAY 19, 2023 Metro Chicago, IL w/ RIP Dunes

MAY 20, 2023 Metro Chicago, IL w/ RIP Dunes

MAY 23, 2023 9:30 Club Washington, D.C. w/ Peter One

MAY 24, 2023 9:30 Club Washington, D.C. w/ Peter One

MAY 25, 2023 9:30 Club Washington, D.C. w/ Peter One

MAY 26, 2023 9:30 Club Washington, D.C. w/ Peter One

MAY 28, 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival Boston, MA

MAY 31, 2023 The Atlantis Washington, DC

JUN 10, 2023 Syd For Solen Copenhagen

AUG 17, 2023 - AUG 20, 2023 Green Man Festival Crickhowell, UK

AUG 17, 2023 Paredes de Coura Festival Paredes de Coura, Portugal

AUG 21, 2023 SWG3 Galvanizers Glasgow, UK

AUG 23, 2023 Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

AUG 26, 2023 New Century Manchester, UK

AUG 29, 2023 KOKO London, UK

AUG 30, 2023 KOKO London, UK

AUG 31, 2023 KOKO London, UK

SEP 16, 2023 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN

SEP 18, 2023 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

SEP 21, 2023 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

SEP 24, 2023 The Showbox Seattle, WA

SEP 26, 2023 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR

SEP 29, 2023 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

OCT 2, 2023 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

OCT 3, 2023 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

OCT 6, 2023 - OCT 8, 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival Austin, TX

OCT 11, 2023 HISTORY Toronto, ON

Check out photos from the final night of The Walkmen's recent Webster Hall run: