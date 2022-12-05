The Walkmen announce more 2023 reunion dates

The Walkmen recently announced they were reuniting to play NYC's Webster this spring. That turned into five (sold out) Webster Hall shows, and then The Walkmen were announced for Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival. Now they've announced more US show, playing two-night stands in Philadelphia (Union Transfer on May 2 & 3), Chicago (Metro on May 19 & 20) and Washington DC (9:30 Club on May 25 & 26).

Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

THE WALKMEN - 2023 TOUR DATES

APR 24, 2023 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

APR 25, 2023 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

APR 26, 2023 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

APR 27, 2023 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

APR 28, 2023 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

May 02, 2023 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

May 03, 2023 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

MAY 07, 2023 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

May 19, 2023 - Metro - Chicago, IL

May 20, 2023 - Metro - Chicago, IL

May 25, 2023 - 930 Club - Washington, DC

May 26, 2023 - 930 Club - Washington, DC