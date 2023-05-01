The Walkmen wrapped up their five-night stand at Webster Hall (night 5 pics, video, setlist)

The Walkmen returned to NYC last week for five shows at Webster Hall, part of their reunion tour, which began earlier in April with performances on Colbert and in Westerly, RI. Their tour continues in the coming weeks -- see all dates below.

Night five at Webster Hall on Friday, April 28 featured a career-spanning tracklist, including favorites "The Rat," "The Blizzard of '96," "We've Been Had," and more, plus their cover of Mazarin's "Another One Goes By" (which appeared on their 2006 album A Hundred Miles Off). The night was opened by Liily, and Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser closed the band's set by coming down into the pit, shaking hands and giving hugs to the crowd, and signing albums for fans along the rail.

Check out pictures from night 5 by Ellen Qbertplaya, fan-shot videos from across the week, and Friday's setlist below.

Setlist: The Walkmen at Webster Hall, 4/28/2023 (via)

What's in It for Me

On the Water

In the New Year

The Rat

No Christmas While I'm Talking

Little House of Savages

The Blizzard of '96

New Years Eve

Everyone Who Pretended to Like Me Is Gone

Juveniles

Blue as Your Blood

Four Provinces

Dónde Está la Playa

Angela Surf City

Another One Goes By (Mazarin cover)

Wake Up

All Hands and the Cook

Heaven

Encore:

Thinking of a Dream I Had

Canadian Girl

Louisiana

We've Been Had

THE WALKMEN - 2023 TOUR DATES

May 02, 2023 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

May 03, 2023 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

May 07, 2023 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

May 12-14, 2023 - Kilby Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

May 13, 2023 - Just Like Heaven - Pasadena, CA

May 19, 2023 - Metro - Chicago, IL

May 20, 2023 - Metro - Chicago, IL

May 25, 2023 - 930 Club - Washington, DC

May 26, 2023 - 930 Club - Washington, DC

May 26-28, 2023 - Boston Calling - Boston, MA

August 17-20, 2023 - Green Man Fest - Brecon Beacons, Wales