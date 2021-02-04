The Walkmen’s Peter Matthew Bauer working on new LP (stream “Mountains On Mountains”)

Former Walkmen member Peter Matthew Bauer is back with "Mountains On Mountains," his first new music in three years. "This is the first track of my own that I've recorded and decided to release in a long time," Peter tells us. "I'm not entirely sure how to explain it: it's a pretty dark song about certain types of people and memories fading away. But it also has this feeling of no expectations, so it leaves me with a sense of optimism and presence in the end."

Peter says that the song was made with Nick Stumpf and was originally recorded for a Fairfight fundraiser around the elections. "Later we decided to take this barebones live recording and make it into something more proper and special." The song feels both stripped-back but also cinematic, perhaps referencing the mid-'00s NYC scene and where it stands now. "Downtown is dead, the ghosts abound." The song premieres in this post and you can check that out below.

"Mountains on Mountains" is the first release in a new singles series Bauer has planned for 2021, which will lead up to a new album. Stay tuned.