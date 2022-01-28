The Walkmen’s Walter Martin preps new album ‘The Bear’ (stream the title track)

Former Walkmen/Jonathan Fire*Eater member Walter Martin will release a new solo album, The Bear, which will be out March 25 via Ile Flottante Music. "I don't think I've had the nerve to be this honest, this autobiographical before," says Martin. "But more than anything I've ever written, these songs explain who I am and why I make this stuff." The album features appearances by Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman), Minari composer Emile Mosseri, ​Harrison Whitford (Phoebe Bridgers, Matt Berninger), drummer Josh Adams (Beck, Devendra Banhart), and keyboardist/producer Sam Kassirer, who also mixed the album.

The first single from the album is its ramblin' title track. "This song was inspired by the myth of a blind bear on my road," stated Walter. "It's an autobiographical story about trying to find hope and magic in an increasingly dark world."

You can watch the lyric video for the song, along with a trailer for the album, below.

attachment-Walter Martin_The Bear_Album Cover loading...

Tracklisting:

01) Hunters in the Snow

02) First Voices

03) New Green

04) Baseball Diamonds

05) The Bear

06) Hiram Hollow

07) Easter

08) Not My Mother

09) The Crow Symbolizes Love

10) The Song is Never Done

Walter Martin - vocals, guitar

Emile Mosseri - piano

Harrison Whitford - guitar

Sean O’Brien - lap steel

Josh Adams - drums (tracks 1 & 5)

Sam Kassirer - piano (track 10)

Josh Kaufman - guitar, mandolin (track 5)

Eric D. Johnson - harmony vocals (tracks 1 & 5)

Quentin Stoltzfus - harmony vocals (track 9)

Walter Martin - additional drums, bass, harmonium