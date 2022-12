The War on Drugs announce 2022 “Drugcember to Remember” Philly benefit shows

After a two-year pandemic break, The War on Drugs are bringing back their "A Drugcember to Remember" benefit shows in Philadelphia, happening December 19-21 at Johnny Brenda's. "We can’t wait to cram on that tiny Brenda’s stage, jam with some friends and have three more memorable nights in Philly," says frontman Adam Granduciel. Each night will also feature an in person live raffle with a special selection of curated prizes available.

Tickets for Night 1, Night 2 and Night 3 go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 AM Eastern, and proceeds benefit The School District of Philadelphia.

The War on Drugs will also be on tour in the UK and Europe in 2023, beginning with Primavera Sound in Barcelona. All dates are listed below.

The band recently released a deluxe edition of their most recent album, 2021's I Don't Live Here Anymore, and are up for the Best Rock Song Grammy for "Harmonia’s Dream."

THE WAR ON DRUGS - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Mon, DEC 19 - A Drugcember To Remember - Philadelphia, PA

Tue, DEC 20 - A Drugcember To Remember - Philadelphia, PA

Wed, DEC 21 - A Drugcember To Remember - Philadelphia, PA

Sat, JUN 3, 2023 - Primavera Sound 2023 - Barcelona, Spain

Thu, JUN 8, 2023 - Loaded Festival 2023 - Oslo, Norway

Fri, JUN 9, 2023 - Rosendal Garden Party 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden

Sat, JUN 10, 2023 - SYD FOR SOLEN 2023 - Frederiksberg, Denmark

Mon, JUN 12, 2023 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

Tue, JUN 13, 2023 - Forum Karlín - Karlín, Czechia

Wed, JUN 14, 2023 - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany

Fri, JUN 16, 2023 - Pinkpop 2023 - Landgraaf, Netherlands

Sat, JUN 17, 2023 - The Brighton Centre - Brighton, United Kingdom

Sun, JUN 18, 2023 - Eden Project, Cornwall - Bodelva, United Kingdom

Tue, JUN 20, 2023 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Wed, JUN 21, 2023 - The Piece Hall - Halifax, United Kingdom

Fri, JUN 23, 2023 - Zénith de Paris - Paris, France

Sat, JUN 24, 2023 - Life is Live 2023 - Antwerpen, Belgium

Tue, JUN 27, 2023 - Trinity College Dublin - Dublin, Ireland