The War on Drugs announce ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ box set with 2 unreleased tracks

The War on Drugs have announced a new limited edition deluxe box set of their most recent album, last year's I Don't Live Here Anymore. It includes the album on 2LP 180g vinyl and cassette, a 16-page booklet with previously unseen photos, postcards with photos taken during recording, a poster, an exclusive embroidered patch, and a 7" single with two unreleased songs: "Oceans of Darkness" and "Slow Ghost." Both songs have featured in the band's live setlists over the last few years, but this will be the first release of studio versions.

The box set is limited to 5000 copies worldwide, and due out on September 30 via Atlantic Records. You can watch frontman Adam Granduciel unbox it with longtime guitar tech, stage manager, and co-art director Dominic East below, along with live versions of "Oceans of Darkness" and "Slow Ghost."