The War On Drugs announce new album & tour, making Madison Square Garden debut (BV presale)
The War On Drugs have announced their first album in four years, I Don't Live Here Anymore, due October 29 via Atlantic (pre-order). Bandleader Adam Granduciel co-produced it with frequent collaborator Shawn Everett, and they made it in such legendary studios as Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles. The album's first single is "Living Proof," and though The War On Drugs were known for building songs with studio overdubs in the past, this one came together at LA's Electro-Vox studio as a live band, with Granduciel joined by bassist Dave Hartley, multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca, keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez. It's a lovely song that finds the band exploring their warm, folky side, and it comes with a video by Emmett Malloyy shot on 16mm at the historic Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach, California. Check it out below.
The band have also announced a 2022 North America/Europe tour, including some of the biggest venues they've ever played, including their Madison Square Garden debut on January 29. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (7/23) at 10 AM with a BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday (7/22) at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the password.
The tour also hits iconic venues like LA's Shrine Auditorium, San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Center, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and more. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Living Proof
2. Harmonia’s Dream
3. Change
4. I Don’t Wanna Wait
5. Victim
6. I Don’t Live Here Anymore
7. Old Skin
8. Wasted
9. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes 10. Occasional Rain
The War On Drugs -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Fri. Nov. 12 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
Wed. Jan. 19 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Thu. Jan. 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Fri. Jan. 21 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
Sat. Jan. 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Mon. Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Tue. Jan. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Thu. Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Fri. Jan. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Sat. Jan. 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Mon. Jan. 31 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Tue. Feb. 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Wed. Feb. 2 - Washington, DC @ Anthem
Fri. Feb. 4 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Sat. Feb. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sun. Feb. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Tue. Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Thu. Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Fri. Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Sat. Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Sun. Feb. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Tue. Feb 15 - St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
Wed. Feb. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Feb. 18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. Feb. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith
Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena
Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium
Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis