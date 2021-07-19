The War On Drugs announce new album & tour, making Madison Square Garden debut (BV presale)

The War On Drugs have announced their first album in four years, I Don't Live Here Anymore, due October 29 via Atlantic (pre-order). Bandleader Adam Granduciel co-produced it with frequent collaborator Shawn Everett, and they made it in such legendary studios as Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles. The album's first single is "Living Proof," and though The War On Drugs were known for building songs with studio overdubs in the past, this one came together at LA's Electro-Vox studio as a live band, with Granduciel joined by bassist Dave Hartley, multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca, keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez. It's a lovely song that finds the band exploring their warm, folky side, and it comes with a video by Emmett Malloyy shot on 16mm at the historic Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach, California. Check it out below.

The band have also announced a 2022 North America/Europe tour, including some of the biggest venues they've ever played, including their Madison Square Garden debut on January 29. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (7/23) at 10 AM with a BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday (7/22) at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the password.

The tour also hits iconic venues like LA's Shrine Auditorium, San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Center, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and more. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Living Proof

2. Harmonia’s Dream

3. Change

4. I Don’t Wanna Wait

5. Victim

6. I Don’t Live Here Anymore

7. Old Skin

8. Wasted

9. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes 10. Occasional Rain

The War On Drugs -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Nov. 12 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

Wed. Jan. 19 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Thu. Jan. 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Fri. Jan. 21 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

Sat. Jan. 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Mon. Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Tue. Jan. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Thu. Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Fri. Jan. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Sat. Jan. 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Mon. Jan. 31 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue. Feb. 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Wed. Feb. 2 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

Fri. Feb. 4 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Sat. Feb. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun. Feb. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Tue. Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Fri. Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Sat. Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Sun. Feb. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Tue. Feb 15 - St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

Wed. Feb. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Feb. 18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. Feb. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith

Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena

Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium

Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis