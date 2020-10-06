The War on Drugs announce new live album, share “Pain”

The War on Drugs will release live album LIVE DRUGS on November 20 via Adam Granduciel’s Super High Quality Records. This is not a single live concert but a compilation pulled from "40 hard drives of recorded live shows" across five years, but the 10 songs were sequenced as to how a typical TWOD show would progress. Tracks include "Red Eyes," "Thinking of a Place," "An Ocean Between The Waves" and "Pain" the latter of which you can listen to below. Artwork and full tracklist below too.

"As a band leader, I always want to know where a song can go," Granduciel says. "Even though we’ve recorded it, mastered it, put it out, and been touring on it, it doesn’t mean that we just have to do it the same way forever. It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live. Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019."

The War on Drugs recently remixed The Rolling Stones' "Scarlet," and the band are also working on a new album, so stay tuned for more info on that.

LIVE DRUGS tracklist:

1. An Ocean Between The Waves (Live)

2. Pain (Live)

3. Strangest Thing (Live)

4. Red Eyes (Live)

5. Thinking Of A Place (Live)

6. Buenos Aires Beach (Live)

7. Accidentally Like a Martyr (Live)

8. Eyes to the Wind (Live)

9. Under the Pressure (Live)

10. In Reverse (Live)