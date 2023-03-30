The War on Drugs announce NJ show w/ Shakey Graves, Lucius & Steve Gunn (on BV Presale now)

The War on Drugs will be touring in Mexico and Brazil in May, then Europe and the UK in June. After that run, they return to North America for festivals, including Catbird Music Fest, Summerfest, 80/35 Music Festival, Ottawa Bluesfest, and more. Amidst those, they've announced they'll stop in Asbury Park, NJ for a headlining show at the Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 18. Shakey Graves, Lucius, and Steve Gunn open, and you can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale on Thursday, March 30 from 10 AM - 10 PM, with the password BKVEGAN. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 31 at 10 AM.

Lucius will also be out with Danielle Ponder on the Love So Deep tour this month and next. Steve Gunn is releasing a new collaborative album, Reflections Vol. 1: Let the Moon Be a Planet, with Bing & Ruth's David Moore at the end of the month, and touring with him too, starting with Big Ears Fest.

THE WAR ON DRUGS: 2023 TOUR

Thu, MAY 4 Teatro Metropolitan Ciudad De México, Mexico

Sat, MAY 20 C6 Fest: Vivo Rio 2023 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Sun, MAY 21 C6 Fest 2023 São Paulo, Brazil

Sat, JUN 3 Primavera Sound 2023 Barcelona, Spain

Thu, JUN 8 Loaded Festival 2023 Oslo, Norway

Fri, JUN 9 Rosendal Garden Party 2023 Stockholm, Sweden

Sat, JUN 10 SYD FOR SOLEN 2023 Frederiksberg, Denmark

Mon, JUN 12 Progresja Warsaw, Poland

Tue, JUN 13 Forum Karlín Karlín, Czechia

Wed, JUN 14 Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany

Fri, JUN 16 Pinkpop 2023 Landgraaf, Netherlands

Sat, JUN 17 The Brighton Centre Brighton, United Kingdom

Sun, JUN 18 Eden Project, Cornwall Bodelva, United Kingdom

Tue, JUN 20 OVO Hydro Glasgow, United Kingdom

Wed, JUN 21 The Piece Hall Halifax, United Kingdom

JUN 21 - 25, 2023 Glastonbury Festival 2023 Pilton, United Kingdom

Fri, JUN 23 Zénith de Paris Paris, France

Sat, JUN 24 Life is Live 2023 Antwerpen, Belgium

Tue, JUN 27 Trinity College Dublin Dublin, Ireland

JUL 6 - 9, 2023 Winnipeg Folk Festival 2023 Oakbank, Canada

Thu, JUL 6 Summerfest 2023 Milwaukee, WI

Fri, JUL 7 80/35 Music Festival 2023 Des Moines, IA

Thu, JUL 13 Ottawa Bluesfest 2023 Ottawa, Canada

Sat, JUL 15 Festival d'été de Québec 2023 Québec, Canada

Fri, AUG 18 Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

Sat, AUG 19 Catbird Music Festival 2023 Bethel, NY