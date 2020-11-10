The War On Drugs launching podcast, share live Warren Zevon cover

The release of The War On Drugs' new live album, LIVE DRUGS (due out November 20 via frontman Adam Granduciel's Super High Quality Records) is quickly approaching, and today, the group have announced a new podcast, called The Super High Quality Podcast.

The 4-episode series —- which will air weekly, beginning on November 23, a few days after LIVE DRUGS comes out -— will feature the band's guitar tech and friend, Dominic East, listening in as bandmembers recount the process behind the performances from the album. You can listen to the trailer below.

The band also released LIVE DRUGS' second single, a cover of Warren Zevon’ "Accidentally Like a Martyr," today. It's a song that's "so simple and true, you should ever be lucky to write a song that simple," Granduciel says, and it follows first single, "Pain (Live)," and new song "Ocean of Darkness," which they recently premiered on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can listen below, and pre-order the record here.