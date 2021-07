Tickets to The War on Drugs' show at Madison Square Garden on January 29 go on BrooklynVegan Presale today (7/22) at 10 AM with the password BVBOWERY.

Our presale runs until 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets go on general sale Friday, 7/23 at 10 AM.

Head here to see all of The War on Drugs' upcoming tour dates.