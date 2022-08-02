The War on Drugs added to The Big Climate Thing Lineup

The Big Climate Thing, the three-day festival that raises awareness for climate change initiatives in association with Brian Eno's EarthPercent organization, happens September 16-18, and they've just announced that The War on Drugs have been added to Saturday (9/17) and will now headline that day, with the rest of the bill including Sheryl Crow, Courtney Barnett, The Weather Station, Mykki Blanco, Pom Pom Squad, and more

The Friday (9/16) lineup has Khruangbin, The Flaming Lips, Gary Clark, Jr, Valerie June, and Antibalas.

On Sunday (9/18), the lineup includes The Roots, Haim, Princess Nokia, Bonny Light Horseman, and more.

Single day tickets for The Big Climate Thing-- Friday, September 16, Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 -- and three-day passes are on sale now.

THE BIG CLIMATE THING DAILY LINEUPS

Friday, Sept 16

Khruangbin

The Flaming Lips

Gary Clark Jr.

Valerie June

Antibalas

Saturday, Sept 17

The War On Drugs

Sheryl Crow

Courtney Barnett

Guster

The Weather Station

Sunflower Bean

Pom Pom Squad

Mykki Blanco

Joe Sumner & Friends

Rozzi

Sunday, Sept 18

The Roots

Haim

Princess Nokia

Xiuhtezcatl

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Bonny Light Horseman

Seratones

Ayoni