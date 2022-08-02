The War on Drugs added to The Big Climate Thing Lineup

The Big Climate Thing, the three-day festival that raises awareness for climate change initiatives in association with Brian Eno's EarthPercent organization, happens September 16-18, and they've just announced that The War on Drugs have been added to Saturday (9/17) and will now headline that day, with the rest of the bill including Sheryl Crow, Courtney Barnett, The Weather Station, Mykki Blanco, Pom Pom Squad, and more

The Friday (9/16) lineup has Khruangbin, The Flaming Lips, Gary Clark, Jr, Valerie June, and Antibalas.

On Sunday (9/18), the lineup includes The Roots, Haim, Princess Nokia, Bonny Light Horseman, and more.

Single day tickets for The Big Climate Thing-- Friday, September 16Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 -- and three-day passes are on sale now.

THE BIG CLIMATE THING DAILY LINEUPS

Friday, Sept 16
Khruangbin
The Flaming Lips
Gary Clark Jr.
Valerie June
Antibalas

Saturday, Sept 17
The War On Drugs
Sheryl Crow
Courtney Barnett
Guster
The Weather Station
Sunflower Bean
Pom Pom Squad
Mykki Blanco
Joe Sumner & Friends
Rozzi

Sunday, Sept 18
The Roots
Haim
Princess Nokia
Xiuhtezcatl
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Bonny Light Horseman
Seratones
Ayoni

