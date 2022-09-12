The War on Drugs played College Street Music Hall (pics, video, setlist)

The War on Drugs have been on the road supporting their 2021 album I Don't Live Here Anymore, and on Saturday (9/10) they stopped in New Haven, CT for a show at College Street Music Hall. About half of their two-hour set pulled from their newest album, including the title track, "Occasional Rain," "Harmonia's Dream," "Living Proof," "Victim," and "I Don't Wanna Wait," and they also played a few older favorites, like "Red Eyes," and "Under the Pressure." Vocalist and guitarist Adam Granduciel was in a great mood throughout, often turning around to look upwards as if in a trance.

There was no opener for the show, which was billed as "an evening with," and you can see pictures by P Squared, some fan-taken video clips, and the setlist below.

The War on Drugs have a deluxe edition of I Don't Live Here Anymore on the way later this month, and their tour continues through October. See all dates below.

SETLIST: THE WAR ON DRUGS @ COLLEGE STREET MUSIC HALL, 9/10/2022

Old Skin

Pain

Nothing to Find

I Don't Wanna Wait

Victim

Strangest Thing

Red Eyes

Living Proof

Harmonia's Dream

Born in Time (Bob Dylan)

Eyes to the Wind

Under the Pressure

I Don't Live Here Anymore

Occasional Rain

Encore:

Brothers

Thinking of a Place

THE WAR ON DRUGS: 2022 TOUR

Mon, SEP 12 State Theater Portland, ME

Wed, SEP 14 Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival Fredericton, Canada

Fri, SEP 16 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Camden, NJ

Mon, SEP 19 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

Wed, SEP 21 The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK

Thu, SEP 22 The Momentary Bentonville, AR

Fri, SEP 23 Sugar Creek Airstrip Bentonville, AR

Sat, SEP 24 Soundstage at Graceland Memphis, TN

Mon, SEP 26 Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL

Tue, SEP 27 The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN

Thu, SEP 29 Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC

Fri, SEP 30 Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC

Sat, OCT 1 Georgia Theatre Athens, GA

Mon, OCT 3 Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tue, OCT 4 House of Blues Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL

Wed, OCT 5 Jannus Live St Petersburg, FL

Thu, OCT 6 St. Augustine Amphitheatre St Augustine, FL

Sat, OCT 8 Austin City Limits Music Festival (Weekend 1) 2022 Austin, TX

Mon, OCT 10 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

Tue, OCT 11 Open Air Theatre Old Town San Diego, CA

Thu, OCT 13 Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ

Sat, OCT 15 Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 Austin, TX

Sat, OCT 22 Sound Summit 2022 Mill Valley, CA