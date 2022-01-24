The War on Drugs postpone shows because of Covid case in touring party
The War on Drugs began their North American tour last week, but they've now been forced to postpone a pair of shows, tonight in Nashville (1/24) and Tuesday night in Atlanta (1/25), after a member of their touring party tested positive for Covid. "With our long-awaited tour finally underway," they write, "we are heartbroken to share a member of our touring party has tested positive for COVID-19. With so much of the tour on the horizon, we've made the difficult decision to postpone the shows in Nashville and Atlanta, in order to take the safest approach for everyone. If everyone remains negative and healthy, we will continue the tour in Philly on Jan 27th. Ticketholders: keep an eye out for an email from your local promoter for more information. We are working with the venues in order to announce new dates as soon as possible."
Their NYC show, scheduled for Saturday, January 29 at Madison Square Garden, is currently still on. Tickets are on sale, and we're giving away a pair.
See The War on Drugs' updated tour dates below.
THE WAR ON DRUGS: 2022 TOUR
Mon, JAN 24 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN POSTPONED Tue, JAN 25 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA POSTPONED
Thu, JAN 27 The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Fri, JAN 28 The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sat, JAN 29 Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Mon, JAN 31 House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Tue, FEB 1 House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Wed, FEB 2 The Anthem Washington, DC
Fri, FEB 4 KEMBA Live! Columbus, OH
Sat, FEB 5 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sun, FEB 6 PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Tue, FEB 8 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI
Thu, FEB 10 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Fri, FEB 11 Chicago Theater Chicago, IL
Sat, FEB 12 Riverside Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Sun, FEB 13 Riverside Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Tue, FEB 15 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Wed, FEB 16 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Fri, FEB 18 Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sat, FEB 19 The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Mon, FEB 21 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Tue, FEB 22 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Wed, FEB 23 Theater Of The Clouds Portland, OR
Fri, FEB 25 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Sat, FEB 26 Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA
Sun, FEB 27 Innings Festival 2022 Tempe, AZ
Tue, MAR 22 Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland
Thu, MAR 24 Annexet Stockholm, Sweden
Fri, MAR 25 Annexet Stockholm, Sweden
Sun, MAR 27 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Mon, MAR 28 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Tue, MAR 29 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Wed, MAR 30 KB Hallen Copenhagen, Denmark
Thu, MAR 31 KB Hallen Copenhagen, Denmark
Sat, APR 2 Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Mon, APR 4 Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland
Tue, APR 5 Alcatraz Milan, Italy
Thu, APR 7 Zenith Munich, Germany
Sat, APR 9 L’Olympia Paris, France
Mon, APR 11 O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom
Tue, APR 12 The O2 London, United Kingdom
Thu, APR 14 3Arena Dublin, Ireland
Sat, APR 16 First Direct Arena Leeds, United Kingdom
Sun, APR 17 Edinburgh Corn Exchange Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Mon, APR 18 Edinburgh Corn Exchange Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Wed, APR 20 Palladium Cologne Cologne, Germany
Thu, APR 21 Kulturzentrum Schlachthof Wiesbaden, Germany
Fri, APR 22 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sat, APR 23 Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Fri, JUN 17 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022 Manchester, TN
Thu, JUN 30 Rock Werchter 2022 Werchter, Belgium
Fri, JUL 1 Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne Hamburg, Germany
Fri, JUL 1 Down The Rabbit Hole 2022 Ewijk, Netherlands
Wed, JUL 6 NOS Alive 2022 Lisbon, Portugal
Fri, JUL 8 Mad Cool Festival 2022 Madrid, Spain