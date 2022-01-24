The War on Drugs postpone shows because of Covid case in touring party

The War on Drugs began their North American tour last week, but they've now been forced to postpone a pair of shows, tonight in Nashville (1/24) and Tuesday night in Atlanta (1/25), after a member of their touring party tested positive for Covid. "With our long-awaited tour finally underway," they write, "we are heartbroken to share a member of our touring party has tested positive for COVID-19. With so much of the tour on the horizon, we've made the difficult decision to postpone the shows in Nashville and Atlanta, in order to take the safest approach for everyone. If everyone remains negative and healthy, we will continue the tour in Philly on Jan 27th. Ticketholders: keep an eye out for an email from your local promoter for more information. We are working with the venues in order to announce new dates as soon as possible."

Their NYC show, scheduled for Saturday, January 29 at Madison Square Garden, is currently still on. Tickets are on sale, and we're giving away a pair.

See The War on Drugs' updated tour dates below.