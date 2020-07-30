The War on Drugs, Robin Pecknold (playing new music) & more set for voting registration livestream

On Friday, August 14 at 7 PM ET, Ft. William, HeadCount, and Live From Out There are presenting a livestream festival, Vote Ready Live.

HeadCount, which describes itself as "a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register votes and promote participation in democracy," has set up tables at shows from artists including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire, David Byrne, and many, many others, encouraging attendees to register to vote and stay involved. This livestream event directly corresponds with that goal, by having would-be viewers check their voter registration status before tuning in. To register for a free e-ticket, attendees must check their voter registration status. If they are not registered, they can do so then and there.

Request a ticket before 6 PM ET on August 13th to receive a free access code. After that, e-tickets will be for sale via Live From Out There.

The livestream will feature performances from The War on Drugs, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes (who said on Instagram that he'll be performing "new [songs] and soothing covers" during his set), Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear of Grizzly Bear, Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton of TV On The Radio, Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee, Hand Habits, and more

Earlier this month, many artists involved in this stream, including Daniel Rossen, Christopher Bear, TV On The Radio, and others lent their support to NOISE FOR NOW and Seeding Sovereignty's mask campaign that benefits American Indigenous communities and reproductive justice organizations uniquely impacted by COVID-19.