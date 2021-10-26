The War on Drugs share “Change” from new album that’s out this week

The War on Drugs' new album I Don't Live Here Anymore is out this Friday (preorder on translucent blue double vinyl) and here's one last appetizer before the full meal is served. "Change" is another sparkling, hooky slice of heartland rock, and you can listen below.

Frontman Adam Granduciel was on Apple Music today to talk to Zane Lowe about the song, which he says is about acceptance. "That everyone makes mistakes or has a difficult time with certain things or wish they could have done this or that," Granduciel told Lowe. "But when it's time to commit and to just move forward, to do so knowing that you live by a certain code or that you kind of have been through enough to where you want to understand what it is you're looking for in your new chapter."

You can preorder I Don't Live Here Anymore on translucent blue double vinyl in the BV shop.

The War on Drugs play Desert Daze fest in November and will be on tour starting in early 2022, with dates including NYC's Madison Square Garden on January 29 with Caroline Kingsbury opening (tickets).