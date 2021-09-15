The War On Drugs share ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ title track & video
The War On Drugs have shared the title track off their upcoming album I Don't Live Here Anymore, and this one finds them really leaning into their love of anthemic classic rock, with backing vocals by Lucius. It's one of their biggest-sounding songs yet, and a very immediate one too. Listen and watch the Emmett Malloy-directed video below.
I Don't Live Here Anymore comes out 10/29 via Atlantic, and you can pre-order it on clear blue vinyl in our store. We've got other TWOD records in stock too.
TWOD are also gearing up for a tour, including a big NYC show at Madison Square Garden on January 29 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
The War On Drugs -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Fri. Nov. 12 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
Wed. Jan. 19 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Thu. Jan. 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Fri. Jan. 21 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
Sat. Jan. 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Mon. Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Tue. Jan. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Thu. Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Fri. Jan. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Sat. Jan. 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Mon. Jan. 31 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Tue. Feb. 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Wed. Feb. 2 - Washington, DC @ Anthem
Fri. Feb. 4 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Sat. Feb. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sun. Feb. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Tue. Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Thu. Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Fri. Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Sat. Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Sun. Feb. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Tue. Feb 15 - St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
Wed. Feb. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Feb. 18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. Feb. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith
Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena
Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium
Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis