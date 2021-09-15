The War On Drugs share ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ title track & video

Pre-order The War On Drugs' new album on clear blue vinyl.

The War On Drugs have shared the title track off their upcoming album I Don't Live Here Anymore, and this one finds them really leaning into their love of anthemic classic rock, with backing vocals by Lucius. It's one of their biggest-sounding songs yet, and a very immediate one too. Listen and watch the Emmett Malloy-directed video below.

I Don't Live Here Anymore comes out 10/29 via Atlantic, and you can pre-order it on clear blue vinyl in our store. We've got other TWOD records in stock too.

TWOD are also gearing up for a tour, including a big NYC show at Madison Square Garden on January 29 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

The War On Drugs -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Nov. 12 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

Wed. Jan. 19 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Thu. Jan. 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Fri. Jan. 21 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

Sat. Jan. 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Mon. Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Tue. Jan. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Thu. Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Fri. Jan. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Sat. Jan. 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Mon. Jan. 31 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue. Feb. 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Wed. Feb. 2 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

Fri. Feb. 4 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Sat. Feb. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun. Feb. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Tue. Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Fri. Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Sat. Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Sun. Feb. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Tue. Feb 15 - St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

Wed. Feb. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Feb. 18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. Feb. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith

Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena

Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium

Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis