The War On Drugs talk new album art, influences, MSG & more ++ clear blue vinyl pre-order up now

The War On Drugs' anticipated new album I Don't Live Here Anymore finally arrives this Friday (10/29) via Atlantic, and frontman Adam Granduciel has shed some more light on the album in a few new interviews (NME, The Independent, The New York Times). In the NME interview, he discussed the instantly-iconic album artwork. It was a candid shot of Adam taken outside the studio in Upstate New York that the band camped out at just as the pandemic was hitting:

The [recording] experience was so pivotal that a candid snapshot of Granduciel stomping through the soft snow on route to the studio, coffee in hand, became the album’s cover – though his head’s out of frame. He explains the artwork came about by necessity as the pandemic hit soon after: “It wouldn’t have been real if I hired a photographer to come and shoot me in LA; it didn’t feel like that was the record. Then we stumbled upon this out of necessity; the only problem was I was smiling so we had to crop that out. I can look at that cover and get all of the information that is in the record, somehow.”

Adam also talked about some of his core influences, like Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and of course Bruce Springsteen, who his son Bruce -- whose birth also impacted this album -- was named after. Springsteen "gets a kick out of it!", Adam told The Independent. The Springsteen influence on The War On Drugs is not hard to hear, but Adam spoke to NME about how The Boss' work ethic was an influence on this album too:

“There was a period where that late ‘70s Springsteen work ethic just chimed with me: [he was] fronting a band and trying to get to the heart of his songs and not really understanding his music yet, but he knew he was searching for a sound. You can use these moments that lined up with your life and you can get traction off them for years. It’s the same with Dylan or Young: [there are] moments of their career that probably feel like a blip to them, but you just happen to intersect with that in a certain time in your own life, and you keep going back to the well.”

He also spoke to The Independent about namedropping Dylan on the album's title track:

While free-associating lyrics for the title track, he came up with the lines: “Like when we went to see Bob Dylan / We danced to ‘Desolation Row’ / But I don’t live here anymore / But I got no place to go”. At first he considered them throwaway lyrics. It was only later, listening back, that he thought about all the times he really had seen Bob Dylan, including that transcendent night with Kurt Vile, back at the start of his musical journey. “When I had time to think about it, I realised it has a context,” he says. “The more I was working on the song, the more I thought: ‘This is a real memory of a very real thing in my life, so why take it out?’”

The band's upcoming tour includes their biggest headlining NYC show yet: the iconic Madison Square Garden on January 29 (tickets). "I couldn’t have imagined playing Madison Square Garden," Adam told NME. "I remember playing so many shows in New York trying to figure out how to play live. The whole thing is crazy."

The War On Drugs -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Nov. 12 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

Wed. Jan. 19 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Thu. Jan. 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Fri. Jan. 21 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

Sat. Jan. 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Mon. Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Tue. Jan. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Thu. Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Fri. Jan. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Sat. Jan. 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Mon. Jan. 31 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue. Feb. 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Wed. Feb. 2 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

Fri. Feb. 4 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Sat. Feb. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun. Feb. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Tue. Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Fri. Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Sat. Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Sun. Feb. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Tue. Feb 15 - St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

Wed. Feb. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Feb. 18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. Feb. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

