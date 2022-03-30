The Waterboys prep ‘All Souls Hill,’ playing acoustic shows in May (2 NYC dates)

The Waterboys are gearing up to release their 15th studio album, All Souls Hill, on May 6 via Cooking Vinyl. "All Souls Hill is mysterious, otherworldly, tune-banging and emotional,” says founding member and frontman Mike Scott. “I made it with Waterboys old and new and my co-producer, brilliant sonic guru Simon Dine. Its nine songs tell stories, explore dreamscapes, and cast a cold but hopeful eye on the human drama." You can listen to three songs off it below.

Mike Scott and bandmate Brother Paul will be going on a Waterboys US acoustic tour in support of the album. So far, the only dates announced are two in NYC: May 16 at Gramercy Theater and May 18 at Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM. The Waterboys say "other shows will soon be announced."

All Souls Hill Track List

1. All Souls Hill

2. The Liar

3. The Southern Moon

4. Blackberry Girl

5. Hollywood Blues

6. In My Dreams

7. Once We Were Brothers

8. Here We Go Again

9. Passing Through