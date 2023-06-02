The Weakerthans’ John K Samson returns with new EP as Vivat Virtute

It's not too often that we get new music from The Weakerthans frontman John K Samson these days, so it's exciting news that he's released three new songs as Vivat Virtute, his project with his partner Christine Fellows. Roughly translated, the name means "Virtute Lives" (and The Weakerthans fans will of course recognize Virtute as the subject of the band's beloved trilogy of cat songs), and the new EP is called June First; Samson says it's "marking ten years without alcohol" and "also a sweet coincidence, I was at the Manitoba Legislature this morning to watch them pass a unanimous motion to ask the hockey hall of fame to induct Reggie Leach." Stream it below.

Vivat Virtute is also the name of Samson and Fellows' online music and crafts store, and they previously released a mostly-instrumental album under the moniker, Hold Music, back in February. Stream that below as well.

