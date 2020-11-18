The Weather Station announce new album ‘Ignorance’ & livestream, share new song

The Weather Station (Tamara Lindeman) recently released the very good "Robber" -- her first song in three years and first for Fat Possum -- and now she has announced a second new song and announced a new album, Ignorance, due February 5 via Fat Possum. "Ignorance" opens the album, and the new single is the more upbeat, driving "Tried To Tell You." "​I saw how the less emotion there was in the rhythm, the more room there was for emotion in the rest of the music, the more freedom I had vocally," Tamara said.

She adds that the new song is about "reaching out to someone; a specific person, or maybe every person, who is tamping down their wildest and most passionate self in service of some self (and world?) destructive order​." It comes with a self-directed video that Tamara says "portrays a person who is beset by miracles and visions of beauty, which emanate from inside of and all around him, but rather than reacting with awe or joy, he reacts with annoyance, indifference, and mistrust​."

"We are taught not to see the natural world that we still live in, preferring instead to dwell on the artificial, which is so often a poor substitute for the vibrant real," she adds. "Flowers really do rise up from mud, and many of us are full of treasures and beauty, but we often discount these things or throw them away." Check out the new song and video below.

The album was made with drummer/percussionist Kieran Adams​ (Diana), bassist Ben Whiteley​, percussionist Philippe Melanson​ (Bernice), saxophonist Brodie West ​(The Ex), flautist Ryan Driver, keyboardist Johnny Spence​ (Tegan and Sara), and guitarist Christine Bougie​, and co-produced and mixed by Marcus Paquin (Arcade Fire, The National).

The Weather Station will also livestream a full-band performance of Ignorance in its entirety on February 11 at 9 PM ET. It'll rebroadcast for 72 hours. Tickets are on sale.

Tracklist

1. Robber

2. Atlantic

3. Tried To Tell You 4. Parking Lot

5. Loss

6. Separated

7. Wear

8. Trust

9. Heart

10. Subdivisions

