The Weather Station announce new album, share “Endless Time”

The Weather Station have announced a new album, How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, that will be out March 4 via Fat Possum. “When I wrote Ignorance, it was a time of intense creativity, and I wrote more songs than I ever had in my life," says Tamara Lindeman. "The songs destined to be on the album were clear from the beginning, but as I continued down my writing path, songs kept appearing that had no place on the album I envisioned. Songs that were simple, pure; almost naive. Songs that spoke to many of the same questions and realities as Ignorance, but in a more internal, thoughtful way. So I began to envision How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, a quiet, strange album of ballads. I imagined it not as a followup to Ignorance, but rather as a companion piece; the moon to its sun."

You can get a taste now via the gorgeous "Endless Time" which is little more than Tamara and piano. “In Toronto, I live in a world of overwhelming abundance; fruits and fresh vegetables flown in year round from Chile, California, Malaysia," says Lindeman. "Standing outside a neighbourhood fruit stand one day, I found myself wondering how I would look back on this time from the future; if I would someday remember it as a time of abundance and wealth I did not fully comprehend at the time, and I wondered how it would feel to stand at that threshold of change. I wondered too if we were not already there. The song was written long before the pandemic, but when we recorded it, on March 11, 2020, it began to feel eerily prescient. The day it was recorded truly was the end of an endless time, and as ever, I don’t know how the song knew.” You can watch the video below.

The Weather Station's 2022 tour was set to start tonight in Boston but due to covid that show, as well as NYC, Philly, DC, Carrboro and Asheville are being postponed. Shows in Atlanta, Nashville, Oxford, Dallas and Austin have been canceled. New dates will be announced soon. "It is what it is," Tamara Lindeman writes. "Love and safety to all." Current dates are listed below.

In addition to releasing the great Ignorance last year (one of our favorites of 2021), The Weather Station also gave a 10th anniversary vinyl reissue to her 2011 album All of It Was Mine with updated art and new liner notes from Tamara. Pick that up here, and you can also pick up the deluxe edition of Ignorance with updated liner notes from Tamara, photos from the recording sessions, bonus tracks, and more on double iridescent blue vinyl.

How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars Tracklist:

1. Marsh

2. Endless Time

3. Taught

4. Ignorance

5. To Talk About

6. Stars

7. Song

8. Sway

9. Sleight of Hand

10. Loving You

The Weather Station - 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. Feb. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour &

Sun. Feb. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent &

Tue. Feb. 15 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios &

Thu. Feb. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern &

Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room ^

Mon. Feb. 21 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall ^

Wed. Feb. 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club ^

Thu. Feb. 24 - Madison, WI @ High Noon ^

Fri. Feb. 25 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^

Tue. Mar. 15 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia +

Wed. Mar. 16 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla +

Thu. Mar. 17 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla +

Fri. Mar. 18 - Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club +

Sat. Mar. 19 - Belfast, UK @ Black Box +

Mon. Mar. 21 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono +

Tue. Mar. 22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club +

Wed. Mar. 23 - London, UK @ Scala +

Fri. Mar. 25 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique ~

Sat. Mar. 26 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire ~

Sun. Mar. 27 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord ~

Mon. Mar. 28 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club ~

Wed. Mar. 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen ~

Thu. Mar. 31 - Oslo, NO @ Bla ~

Fri. Apr. 1 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser / Bar Brooklyn ~

Sat. Apr. 2 - Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen ~

Mon. Apr. 4 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache ~

Tue. Apr. 5 - Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell ~

Wed. Apr. 6 - Munich, DE @ Milla ~

Thu. Apr. 7 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F ~

Sat. Jun. 11 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera

Thu. Jun. 16 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

&= w/ Cassandra Jenkins

^= w/ Helena Deland

*= w/ Sam Amidon

+= Ami Dang

~= Aoife Nessa Frances