The Weather Station announces North American tour

The Weather Station (Tamara Lindeman) released her fantastic new album Ignorance back in February, and she will finally get to tour it starting this summer. The tour starts right after The Weather Station's appearance at Bonnaroo, with fall 2021 dates that include Detroit, Milwaukee (Summerfest), Chicago (Pitchfork), Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto. There will be lots more headline dates in 2022, starting January 26 in Boston, and including NYC, Philly, DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, and more. Sam Amidon, Cassandra Jenkins and Helena Deland open select dates on the tour. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 1/28 (with Sam Amidon) and Los Angeles show is at The Troubador on 2/12 (with Cassandra Jenkins). Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local with Spotify presales happening now.

Listen to Ignorance and watch videos from the album below.

THE WEATHER STATION - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Sat. July 24 - Baie St. Paul, QC @ Le Festif

Fri. Sept. 3 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

Thu. Sept. 9 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

Sat. Sept. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Sun. Sept. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Fri. Nov. 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Sat. Nov. 13 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

Mon. Nov. 15 - Calgary, AB @ The National Music Centre

Tue. Nov. 16 - Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper

Thu. Nov. 18 - Saskatoon, SK @ The Broadway Theatre

Fri. Nov. 19 - Regina, SK @ The Artesian on 13th

Sat. Nov. 20 - Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre

Fri. Nov. 26 - Montreal QC @ La Sala Rossa

Sat. Nov. 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

Sat. Dec. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Carrboro, NC @ The Arts Center

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN at ACL Live

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Madison, WI @ High Noon

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Belfast, UK @ Black Box

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

Tue. Mar. 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - London, UK @ Scala

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

Mon. Mar. 28, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Bla

Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser / Bar Brooklyn

Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache

Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Milla

Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sat. Jun. 22, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera