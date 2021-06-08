The Weather Station announces North American tour
The Weather Station (Tamara Lindeman) released her fantastic new album Ignorance back in February, and she will finally get to tour it starting this summer. The tour starts right after The Weather Station's appearance at Bonnaroo, with fall 2021 dates that include Detroit, Milwaukee (Summerfest), Chicago (Pitchfork), Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto. There will be lots more headline dates in 2022, starting January 26 in Boston, and including NYC, Philly, DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, and more. Sam Amidon, Cassandra Jenkins and Helena Deland open select dates on the tour. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 1/28 (with Sam Amidon) and Los Angeles show is at The Troubador on 2/12 (with Cassandra Jenkins). Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local with Spotify presales happening now.
Listen to Ignorance and watch videos from the album below.
THE WEATHER STATION - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES
Sat. July 24 - Baie St. Paul, QC @ Le Festif
Fri. Sept. 3 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
Thu. Sept. 9 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag
Sat. Sept. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
Sun. Sept. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Fri. Nov. 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
Sat. Nov. 13 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
Mon. Nov. 15 - Calgary, AB @ The National Music Centre
Tue. Nov. 16 - Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper
Thu. Nov. 18 - Saskatoon, SK @ The Broadway Theatre
Fri. Nov. 19 - Regina, SK @ The Artesian on 13th
Sat. Nov. 20 - Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre
Fri. Nov. 26 - Montreal QC @ La Sala Rossa
Sat. Nov. 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw
Sat. Dec. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth
Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Carrboro, NC @ The Arts Center
Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN at ACL Live
Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Madison, WI @ High Noon
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia
Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club
Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Belfast, UK @ Black Box
Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono
Tue. Mar. 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - London, UK @ Scala
Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
Mon. Mar. 28, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Bla
Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser / Bar Brooklyn
Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache
Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Milla
Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Sat. Jun. 22, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera