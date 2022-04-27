The Weather Station played Music Hall of Williamsburg with Sam Amidon (pics, setlist)

The Weather Station released the fantastic Ignorance in February of 2021, and after multiple pandemic-related postponements and another new album, she's finally on tour, and stopped in NYC on Tuesday night (4/26) for a show with Sam Amidon. Sam opened the night with a solo set, and, accompanied by his guitar and banjo, played some of own material and some old folk songs, including "Time Has Made a Change in Me," for which he led the crowd in a singalong.

Tamara Lindeman started off The Weather Station's set kneeling in the dark, doing a haunting, a capella rendition of "Stars" from this year's How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars. From there, she and her band launched into a set that included most of Ignorance, including "Better Now" and "Look" from the deluxe edition. "Robber," for which she the jacket from the album cover, covered in mirror fragments that reflected light, was a particular highlight (Sam Amidon joined on violin for that one too), along with "Tried to Tell You," "Parking Lot," and the two older tracks she played -- "You and I (On the Other Side of the World)" from her 2017 self-titled album, and "Way It Is, Way It Could Be" from 2015's Loyalty.

For the encore, guitarist Will Kidman duetted with Lindeman on How It Is That I Should Look At The Stars highlight "To Talk About," which they followed with gorgeous renditions of "Subdivisions" from Ignorance and another one from her self-titled album, "Thirty." A beautiful show all around.

See pictures from the whole night, and The Weather Station's setlist, below.

The band will be back in NYC this summer when they support Mitski at Radio City Music Hall on July 22 and 23.

Get the deluxe edition of Ignorance and the 10th anniversary reissue of All Of It Was Mine in the BV store.

SETLIST: THE WEATHER STATION @ MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG, 4/26/2022

Stars

Wear

Loss

Separated

You and I (On the Other Side of the World)

Way It Is, Way It Could Be

Ignorance

Look

Tried to Tell You

Better Now

Heart

Robber

Atlantic

Parking Lot

Encore:

To Talk About

Subdivisions

Thirty