The Weather Station release new song/video “Atlantic” from upcoming album

We're about a month away from the release of The Weather Station's anticipated new album Ignorance (which is due 2/5 via Fat Possum), and today third single "Atlantic" has arrived. Like the two previous singles, it comes with a video that main member Tamara Lindeman directed herself, and this one finds Tamara and her band performing in the middle of the woods under a black, night sky.

"Trying to capture something of the slipping feeling I think we all feel, the feeling of dread, even in beautiful moments, even when you’re a little drunk on a sea cliff watching the sun go down while seabirds fly around you; that slipping feeling is still there, that feeling of dread, of knowing that everything you see is in peril,​" says Tamara of the song. "I feel like I spend half my life working on trying to stay positive. My whole generation does. But if you spend any time at all reading about the climate situation circa now, positivity and lightness are not fully available to you anymore; you have to find new ways to exist and to see, even just to watch the sunset. I tried to make the band just go crazy on this one, and they did. This is one where the music really makes me see the place in my mind; the flute and the guitar chasing each other, wheeling around like birds, the drums cliff like in their straightness; I love the band on this one.​"

Check out the new song/video and revisit the two previous singles below. Tamara and her band will celebrate the album with a full-band livestream on February 11 at 9 PM ET (tickets).

Credits

Directed by Tamara Lindeman

Cinematography & Colour Correction by Adam Crosby

Focus Puller / 1st Camera AC - Mark Zanin

Catering by Joan Hope

Featuring:

Kieran Adams (Drums)

Christine Bougie (Guitar)

Ryan Driver (Flute)

Will Kidman (Percussion)

Tamara Lindeman (Vocals / Piano)

Johnny Spence (Piano)

Ben Whiteley (Bass)