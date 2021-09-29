The Weather Station releases ‘Ignorance’ deluxe edition w/ 9 bonus tracks (listen)
The Weather Station's wonderful album from earlier this year, Ignorance, has just gotten a deluxe edition that's out digitally today and will be out physically on November 26. It features nine bonus tracks, including live takes, alternate "piano" versions of four songs, and two previously unreleased songs.
“Whenever you make anything, you have to leave things out; it's a critical part of the process, but a painful one nonetheless," says Tamara Lindeman, who is The Weather Station. "I'm glad to have the opportunity to revisit the paths not taken, and allow some of them out after all; quiet versions of songs that were redirected into rhythm, two of the songs we recorded but left off the album, and some live versions of the songs that have come to be since the recording. It has been overwhelming to have this album be so lovingly received, and it is wonderful to have the space to release more of it into the world.”
One of those unreleased songs is "Better Now," which also comes with a new video. “I wrote ‘Better Now’ in Banff, Alberta, in stolen moments as I was teaching songwriting and writing for myself," says Tamara. "It's all just true; the mountains, the piano, the first line, the pain of being hurt and the joy of being alright anyways.” Watch the video and listen to the deluxe edition of Ignorance below.
The Weather Station's world tour gets underway November 12 in Vancouver and sticks to Canada until 2022, when it picks up in Boston on January 26, and includes shows at NYC's Music Hall of Williamsburg on 1/28 with Sam Amidon (tickets) and L.A.'s The Troubadour on 2/12 with Cassandra Jenkins (tickets). All dates are listed below.
You can get the standard edition of Ignorance on baby blue vinyl right now in the BrooklynVegan shop.
Ignorance (Deluxe) Tracklist
Vol. 1
1.Robber
2. Atlantic
3. Tried To Tell You
4. Parking Lot
5. Loss
6. Separated
7. Wear
8. Trust
9. Heart
10. Subdivisions
Vol. 2
1. Robber (Live)
2. Atlantic (Live)
3. Loss (Live)
4. Subdivisions (Piano Version)
5. Better Now
6. Tried To Tell You (Piano Version)
7. Parking Lot (Piano Version)
8. Heart (Piano Version)
9. Look
The Weather Station - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Fri. Nov. 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
Sat. Nov. 13 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
Mon. Nov. 15 - Calgary, AB @ The National Music Centre Tue.
Nov. 16 - Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper
Thu. Nov. 18 - Saskatoon, SK @ The Broadway Theatre
Fri. Nov. 19 - Regina, SK @ The Artesian on 13th
Sat. Nov. 20 - Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre
Fri. Nov. 26 - Montreal QC @ La Sala Rossa
Sat. Nov. 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw
Sat. Dec. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth
Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *
Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *
Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage *
Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Carrboro, NC @ The Arts Center *
Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle &
Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East &
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s &
Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada &
Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN at ACL Live &
Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour &
Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent &
Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios &
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern &
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room ^
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall ^
Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club ^
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Madison, WI @ High Noon ^
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^
Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia
Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club
Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Belfast, UK @ Black Box
Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono
Tue. Mar. 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - London, UK @ Scala
Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
Mon. Mar. 28, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Bla
Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser / Bar Brooklyn
Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache
Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Milla
Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Sat. Jun. 11, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera
*= w/ Sam Amidon
&= w/ Cassandra Jenkins
^= w/ Helena Deland