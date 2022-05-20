The Wedding Present release new single “X Marks the Spot” (watch the live video)

The Wedding Present are releasing a new 7" single every month in 2022 (much like they did in 1992), and the May edition is "X Marks the Spot," a typically tangled tale of love and lust set to the band's signature loud-quiet-loud style. The addition of Sleeper's Jon Stewart on guitar has been a real breath of fresh air for the band, and this one, which also features counterpoint vocals from bassist Melanie Howard, finds the Weddoes in fine form.

You can watch The Wedding Present perform "X Marks the Spot" at The Old Market, Hove in Brighton, where the band are based out of these days. That video makes its premiere in this post, and you can check it out, and listen to the single's b-side, "Strike!," below.

You can both subscribe to The Wedding Present's "24 Songs" series, or buy the 7"s individually.

