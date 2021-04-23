The Wedding Present’s ‘Seamonsters’ getting deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition vinyl reissue

The Wedding Present's 1991 indie rock classic Seamonsters is getting a deluxe 30th anniversary reissue via Sony Legacy Records on May 28, which is 30 years to the day of its original UK release. It's a gatefold sleeve double vinyl set: the first disc features the original album, while the second disc contains the Dalliance, 3 Songs and Lovenest EPs, plus BBC Peel Sessions recordings from 1991. It also comes with a CD featuring the album and the EP tracks. Preorders will be available soon.

Their third album, Seamonsters, found the Leeds band decamping to Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota to work with Steve Albini. Made in just 12 days, it was a very different, much heavier sound than the hyper jangle of the band's first two albums, and while it was initially met with mixed reviews, it's grown to be considered The Wedding Present's finest achievement. Seamonsters is also one of the best loud/quiet/loud records of all time.

The news comes today on frontman David Gedge's 61st birthday, and to celebrate, the band will be debuting a new "locked down and stripped back" recording via their WeddingPresentTV YouTube Channel today at 2 PM EDT. Watch below.

To celebrate Seamonsters' 30th anniversary, The Wedding Present will play a livestream show on May 29 at 3 PM EDT from a historic venue in Brighton, UK. They'll perform Seamonsters in full, plus a set of other favorites. Tickets are on sale and the stream will be active for 24 hours.

The Wedding Present will also play Seamonsters on a UK tour this November. Those dates are listed, along with a stream of Seamonsters, below.

SEAMONSTERS - 30TH ANNIVERSARY REISSUE

Tracklisting

SIDE A

1 Dalliance

2 Dare

3 Suck

5 Rotterdam

SIDE B

1 Lovenest

2 Corduroy

3 Carolyn

4 Heather

5 Octopussy

SIDE C

1 Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)

2 Crawl

3 Corduroy (Single Version)

4 Blonde 4 She's My Best Friend

5 Niagara

6 Mothers

SIDE D

1 Dan Dare

2 Fleshworld

3 Dalliance (Peel Session Version)

4 Heather (Peel Session Version)

5 Blonde (Peel Session Version)

6 Niagara (Peel Session Version)

The Wedding Present - 2021 Tour Dates

NOV 17 Edinburgh Liquid Room

NOV 18 Manchester O2 Ritz

NOV 19 Chester Live Rooms

NOV 20 Nottingham Rock City

NOV 21 Norwich Arts Centre

NOV 24 Cambridge Junction

NOV 25 Bristol O2 Academy

NOV 26 Reading Sub89

NOV 27 London O2 Forum Kentish Town