The Weeknd announces 2022 tour; greatest hits & Super Bowl coming this week

The Weeknd had announced a tour supporting his 2020 album After Hours last year, scheduled for the summer and fall. Of course, those dates were postponed because of COVID, and they've now been rescheduled for next year. The new dates start in January of 2022 in Vancouver, and hit Chicago, Milwaukee, Boston, Toronto, Washington DC, Nashville, New Orleans, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Miami, Austin, and more, before heading overseas in the fall for a run of European dates.

In addition to the rescheduled dates, The Weeknd added a bunch of new stops to the tour, including one at new Long Island hockey arena and music venue UBS Arena on April 7, 2022, which he's the first artist announced to play at. The future home of the New York Islanders, it's located in Elmont, NY and is still in the process of being built. Stay tuned for more on that.

Along with UBS Arena, The Weeknd's tour makes six NYC-area stops: February 5 at Prudential Center in Newark, February 11 and 12 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and April 4 and 5 at Madison Square Garden.

He's also making multiple stops in Los Angeles, playing The Forum on March 11 and Staples Center on March 18, 19, and 20.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday, February 8 at 10 AM local time. See all dates below.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd headlines the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Sunday (2/7). He spoke to Variety ahead of the performance about the bandages he's been wearing on his face recently, saying, "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated." As for special guests, there are rumors about Daft Punk, Kendrick Lamar, and Ariana Grande, but The Weeknd hasn't confirmed anything yet.

Also coming out on Friday is a new greatest hits album, The Highlights, which The Weeknd's site says was "curated for the Super Bowl." See the tracklisting below.

THE WEEKND: 2022 TOUR

Jan 14 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Jan 15 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Jan 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jan 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

Jan 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Jan 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Jan 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

Jan 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

Jan 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jan 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Jan 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Feb 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Feb 03 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Feb 05 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Feb 06 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

Feb 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Feb 09 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

Feb 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Feb 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

Feb 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Feb 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Feb 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Feb 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

Feb 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Feb 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*

Feb 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Feb 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Feb 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mar 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Mar 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mar 04 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Mar 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Mar 08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Mar 09 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Mar 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*

Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Mar 15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Mar 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*

Mar 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Mar 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Mar 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Mar 22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

Mar 25 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Mar 28 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Mar 29 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Mar 30 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Apr 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Apr 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Apr 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Apr 07 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena*

Apr 08 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Apr 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Apr 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

Apr 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Apr 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Apr 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Apr 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Apr 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

Apr 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*

Apr 27 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center*

Apr 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*

May 01 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Sept 10 – Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena*

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericcson Globe

Sep 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sep 16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena*

Sep 18 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor

Sep 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

Sep 21 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sep 23 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sep 24 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep 26 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle*

Sep 28 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Sep 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis*

Oct 01 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena*

Oct 03 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

Oct 04 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome*

Oct 06 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 07 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 08 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

Oct 11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 13 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast*

Oct 15 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 16 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 18 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena

Oct 19 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena

Oct 20 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena

Oct 22 – Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena*

Oct 24 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center*

Oct 25 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena*

Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi*

Oct 29 – Montpellier, France – Sud de France Arena*

Nov 01 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum*

Nov 02 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

Nov 04 – Budapest, Hungary – Arena*

Nov 05 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Nov 07 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena*

Nov 10 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena*

Nov 12 – Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier*

Nov 13 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena*

Nov 15 – Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro*

Nov 16 – London, UK – The O2*

* - New Date

THE WEEKND - THE HIGHLIGHTS TRACKLISTING

1. Save Your Tears

2. Blinding Lights

3. In Your Eyes

4. Can’t Feel My Face

5. I Feel It Coming ft. Daft Punk

6. Starboy ft. Daft Punk

7. Pray For Me ft. Kendrick Lamar

8. Heartless

9. Often

10. The Hills

11. Call Out My Name

12. Die For You

13. Earned It

14. Love Me Harder, Ariana Grande & The Weeknd

15. Acquainted

16. Wicked Games

17. The Morning

18. After Hours