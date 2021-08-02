The Weeknd confirms new album, shares clip of new song

The Weeknd confirmed in an interview with GQ that he has a new album on the way, a followup to 2020's very good After Hours. The article reads:

The one and only moment when The Weeknd appeared in the studio was right before Abel played me a few new songs off his upcoming album. He turned around, grinned, and asked, “Ready?”

It wasn’t prompted by genuine concern that maybe I needed to grab a notebook or a bottle of water. Concern is Abel stuff. This “Ready?” was condescending. Knowing. It had a certain arrogance someone could only conjure with 100 percent certainty that I was indeed not ready. And he was right.

The music hit the studio like a Mack truck. The new project is packed with party records. Like real-deal, illuminated-white-tiles-on-the-floor party records. Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-fucking-life party records. Not anachronistic disco stuff. (Not “cosplay,” as Abel put it.) That sort of retro thing is having a moment right now in pop music, but these records are new. Sweaty. Hard. Drenched-suit, grinding-on-the-girl/boy-of-your-dreams party records.

“It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make,” Abel said. That statement would linger in my brain for days. As did the music. It became nearly impossible to find something else to listen to. Everything else sounded soft. Or didn’t groove enough. Or felt too happy. Or too sad. It was clear to me that this isn’t just the album The Weeknd has always wanted to make; it’s the album we’ve always wanted him to make.

The project wasn’t quite finished yet, but if he stays the course it’ll be the best project he’s ever put out.