The Weeknd headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL has announced the halftime performer for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show, and it's The Weeknd. The game and show are scheduled for February 7, 2021 at Tampa Bay, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. "We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd said in a statement. "I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

With coronavirus cases spiking throughout the country, the 2021 Super Bowl likely won't happen exactly as usual, though. As New York Times reports, the NFL's last estimate, a month ago, was that the stadium could be 20% full. They haven't revealed specifics of how the halftime show, which typically fills the field with hundreds of cheering fans, will go on this year, but league commissioner Roger Goodell said that they'd work with officials from the city of Tampa, Hillsborough County, and Florida to meet their safety guidelines.

The Weeknd released After Hours back in March, and was scheduled to tour supporting it through the summer and falls, plans that were, of course, thwarted because of coronavirus.