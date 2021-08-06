The Weeknd releases new song & video, “Take My Breath”

The Weeknd recently confirmed a new album is on the way in an interview with GQ and released a teaser video called "The Dawn Is Coming" with a clip of new music. Now he's released the full song previewed in that teaser, "Take My Breath" (which was co-written and co-produced by Max Martin). You can definitely feel the "Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-fucking-life party records" vibes that GQ writer Mark Anthony Green described coming through on this one, which picks up right where the moody '80s nostalgia of After Hours left off. Listen and watch the video (which was directed by Cliqua and comes with an epilepsy warning) below.