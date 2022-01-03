The Weeknd releasing new album ‘Dawn FM’ this week

Back in August, The Weeknd released his great new single "Take My Breath" and spoke to GQ about his next album, which writer Mark Anthony Green heard a preview of and described as "Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-fucking-life party records." Now, The Weeknd has revealed that the new album is called Dawn FM and coming out this Friday (1/7). On Instagram, he wrote, "Everything feels chaotic again. Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout. Let's just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people." Watch the newly-released trailer below.

The album features contributions from Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, Quincy Jones, and Jim Carrey, the latter of whom tweeted, "I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony."

Update: album pre-save page launched and artwork revealed:

The Weeknd is also gearing up for a tour, which he recently revealed would be upgraded from arenas to stadiums and is set to hit North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East, though exact dates are still TBA. Stay tuned.

In addition to his own music, The Weeknd recently appeared on tracks by Aaliyah, FKA twigs, Rosalía, Swedish House Mafia, and more.