The Weeknd says he’s boycotting future Grammys after recent snub

After slamming the Grammys and calling them "corrupt" when he received zero nominations, The Weeknd now intends to boycott the awards going forward. "Because of the secret committees," he said in a statement to The New York Times, "I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys."

His manager, Wassim Slaiby, told The New York Times that he still didn't know why his client hadn't been nominated. "We were many weeks and dozens of calls in with the Grammy team around Abel’s performance right up to the day of nominations being announced," he said. "We were scratching our heads in confusion and wanted answers."

"We’re all disappointed when anyone is upset," interim chief executive Harvey Mason Jr. told The New York Times in response. "But I will say that we are constantly evolving. And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees."

Mason also responded to The Weeknd's criticism previously, saying, "all the records get the fairest of fair shakes. We listen to all the music — even an album, you’re listening to almost the whole album, it takes I don’t know how many hours. It’s a long, arduous process and people take pride in it. The people in that room care: there's no agendas in there, there’s no 'let’s snub this person' or that person. It’s about, 'Let’s try and find excellence.'"

The Grammys, which were postponed from January and are now happening this weekend, will air in an altered format from the usual because of the pandemic. Executive producer Ben Winston told the Times, "This is not a virtual Grammys," continuing, "Zoom fatigue is not something that will be part of the show in any way."

More from New York Times:

Performances will occur on five stages, arranged facing each other in the round, near the awards’ usual home of the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Some will be taped, some live, but the continuity of their presentation will make it hard to tell which is which.

The Grammys air at 8 PM ET on CBS on Sunday (3/14), and you can review the nominees HERE.

Frank Ocean made a similar decision to The Weeknd on his last album cycle. "I think the infrastructure of the awarding system and the nomination system and screening system is dated," he said at the time.