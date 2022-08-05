The Weeknd teams with Summer Walker on new “Best Friends” remix (listen)
The Weeknd has released a new remix of "Best Friends" from his great new album Dawn FM, and this version features R&B singer Summer Walker, who released her great new album Still Over It last fall and also has a stand-out appearance on the new Kendrick Lamar album. Summer's verse uses The Weeknd's hook as a launching point, but she brings her own distinct flair to it. Check it out below.
The Weeknd is on tour now (check out pics and review of his recent MetLife Stadium show) and all remaining dates are listed below.
Summer plays NYC this Saturday (8/6) (and Kendrick is in town this weekend too).
The Weeknd -- 2022 Tour Dates
SAT 6-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
THU 11-Aug Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
SUN 14-Aug Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
THU 18-Aug Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
SAT 20-Aug Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
TUE 23-Aug Vancouver, BC BC Place
THU 25-Aug Seattle, WA Lumen Field
SAT 27-Aug San Francisco, CA Levi's Stadium
TUE 30-Aug Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
FRI 2-Sep Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium