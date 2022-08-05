The Weeknd teams with Summer Walker on new “Best Friends” remix (listen)

The Weeknd has released a new remix of "Best Friends" from his great new album Dawn FM, and this version features R&B singer Summer Walker, who released her great new album Still Over It last fall and also has a stand-out appearance on the new Kendrick Lamar album. Summer's verse uses The Weeknd's hook as a launching point, but she brings her own distinct flair to it. Check it out below.

The Weeknd is on tour now (check out pics and review of his recent MetLife Stadium show) and all remaining dates are listed below.

Summer plays NYC this Saturday (8/6) (and Kendrick is in town this weekend too).

The Weeknd -- 2022 Tour Dates

SAT 6-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

THU 11-Aug Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

SUN 14-Aug Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

THU 18-Aug Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

SAT 20-Aug Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

TUE 23-Aug Vancouver, BC BC Place

THU 25-Aug Seattle, WA Lumen Field

SAT 27-Aug San Francisco, CA Levi's Stadium

TUE 30-Aug Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

FRI 2-Sep Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium