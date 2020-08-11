The Weeknd tweeted his music dubbed over footage of Dare’s Sound & Fury 2018 set

We already knew The Weeknd is into classic punk and hardcore, but does he have his ear to the ground for today's scene too? As The PRP points out, last night he tweeted a clip of his 2013 song "Kiss Land" dubbed over footage of Orange County hardcore up and comers Dare's set at Sound and Fury 2018 (footage of which previously went viral two years ago thanks to Barstool Sports).

Dare themselves have responded:

As have other hardcore bands:

Amazingly, someone gave Dare and The Weeknd the reverse treatment, as Dare retweeted:

In other news, Dare's debut full-length is coming this fall via Revelation Records. Stay tuned!

As For Your Health points out, this comes right after Cardi B retweeted Carson from The Callous Daoboys.