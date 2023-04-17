The Weeknd’s controversial HBO series ‘The Idol’ gets premiere date & new trailer

The Weeknd's provocative, controversial, and reportedly troubled series The Idol is finally coming up, premiering June 4 on HBO. The series, co created by Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd), Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim, and produced by A24, is a lurid look at the music industry. Here's the synopsis:

After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

The Idol also stars Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Blackpink's Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, and Hank Azaria. You can watch the new trailer, which gives a good glimpse into the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood" and features Troye Sivan and Moses Sumney, below.

The Weeknd has been sharing teasers for The Idol for nearly a year, including screening them on his 2022 tour, but a Rolling Stone report in March detailed what has reportedly been a real mess. Original director Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience) left the series after 80% of it was shot, and and most of her footage was scrapped -- Tesfaye was reportedly unhappy with the storyline -- and started again with Levinson behind the camera.

One of the 13 cast and crew members interviewed for the story said “It was like the Weeknd wanted one show that was all about him — Sam was on board with that.” Another crew member described a storyline as "sexual torture porn." Depp, however told Rolling Stone in a statement that Levinson was "the best director" she'd ever worked with and that she has never "felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued."

Before The Idol hits HBO, it will premiere out of competition at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.