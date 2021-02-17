The White Stripes’ 2005 ‘From the Basement’ set officially released in full (watch)

Nigel Godrich has been putting full performance videos from his late 2000s web series From the Basement on YouTube. He's already shared footage of PJ Harvey, Fleet Foxes, and Sonic Youth, among others, and now he's gone back to the series' first episode for an exciting session, with The White Stripes.

Filmed in 2005, the set is heavy on songs from their fifth album, Get Behind Me Satan, which came out the same year, and also includes their cover of Captain Beefheart's "Party of Special Things to Do." Watch it below.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Godrich said, "The dream of From the Basement is to capture great performances with the most direct and beautiful coverage possible, both sonically and visually. We were so fortunate early on to have the support of Jack and Meg who instinctively understood the concept of the show and so came to be part of it. As a result, we have this amazing snapshot of their fantastic energy and style. It’s an intimate and direct performance, something magic, powerful and special. A day I will not forget."

"It was beautifully filmed and the sound quality makes a performance on a regular TV show sound like a wax cylinder recording," Jack White said. "No host. Thank God."