The White Stripes announce first-ever Greatest Hits album

The White Stripes are releasing a Greatest Hits album on December 4 via Sony. This will be the duo's first ever career-spanning anthology, featuring 26 songs from throughout their 14-year run. The tracklist is being kept hush-hush for the moment, having only revealed that "Ball and Biscuit" would be on the album so far. The White Stripes have shared a live video of that song from a 2003 Tokyo show and you can watch that below.

The White Stripes Greatest Hits will be out on CD and a double LP gatefold set, as well as digitally. The only colored vinyl variant will be available as the Third Man Vault Package #46, pressed on red/white/black "detonation" colored vinyl. You can subscribe to the Third Man Vault here and check out the album artwork below.

To go along with the new Greatest Hits, the band will be uploading remastered, high-quality versions of the music videos to their YouTube channel as well. Stay tuned.