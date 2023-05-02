The White Stripes collect ‘Complete Lyrics’ for new book

Third Man Books is releasing The White Stripes Complete Lyrics on October 3. The title is pretty self-explanatory but there's more it than that: "The White Stripes Complete Lyrics documents Jack White’s words written for the duo he and Meg White formed in 1997 through the release of their final album in 2007. The multiple Grammy-winning group from Detroit helped define a generation and continues to shape and influence both musicians and music lovers. The 300+ page hardbound book is the first time The White Stripes lyrics have been collected and also features never-before-seen and rare rough drafts, alternate lyrics, and photographs."

Also in the book: essays by Hanif Abdurraqib, Ben Blackwell, and Caroline Randall Williams. Because it's Third Man, there is also a limited edition with signed bookplate by Jack White that only be available directly from Third Man Books. Watch a trailer for the book, and check out the cover art, below.

In other news, The Whites Stripes just released a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of Elephant that comes with a bonus disc live concert from Chicago's Aragon Ballroom on July 2, 2023. You can listen to that below. They've also been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.