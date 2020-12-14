The White Stripes release live LP for Georgia runoffs, SNL videos, b-sides comp, more

The White Stripes' 26-track Greatest Hits compilation just came out, their first-ever career-spanning anthology, and with that they've been doing a little digging in the archives. To go along with the best-of, there's also a 17-track, digital-only b-sides compilation that's been made available for the first time in North America and you can check out the tracklist for that, and listen to Greatest Hits, below.

Third Man also has released Live At The 40 Watt, which was recorded September 27, 1999 at the iconic Athens, GA indie rock club. It's available for purchase exclusively through Bandcamp and sales of the live album benefit Fair Fight Action, the voter participation advocacy group founded by Stacey Abrams, and their ongoing work to protect the rights of eligible voters in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections. You can check out tracklist and artwork below.

Last but not least, you can now watch remastered video of The White Stripes' 2002 performance on Saturday Night Live where they played "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground" and "We're Going to Be Friends" in support of their then new album, White Blood Cells. Check those out below.

THE WHITE STRIPES - SINGLE B-SIDES:

You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told) [Acoustic] – You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told) b-side

Lovesick (Live at The Forum) – Fell In Love With A Girl b-side

Shelter of Your Arms – The Denial Twist b-side

The Denial Twist (Live) – The Denial Twist b-side

As Ugly As I Seem (Live) – The Denial Twist b-side

Good To Me – Seven Nation Army b-side

Black Jack Davey – Seven Nation Army b-side

Jolene (Live Under Blackpool Lights) – Jolene (Live Under Blackpool Lights) Single

Black Math (Live Under Blackpool Lights) – Jolene (Live Under Blackpool Lights) b-side

Do (Live Under Blackpool Lights) – Jolene (Live Under Blackpool Lights) b-side

Screwdriver (Live) – My Doorbell b-side

St. Ides of March – The Hardest Button To Button b-side

Who’s A Big Baby? – Blue Orchid b-side

You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket (Live from Belfast) – Blue Orchid b-side

Blue Orchid (High Contrast Mix) – Blue Orchid b-side

Though I Hear You Calling, I Will Not Answer – Blue Orchid b-side

Who’s To Say – I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself b-side

I’m Finding It Harder To Be A Gentleman (Live on BBC Radio 1, John Peel Show) - I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself b-side

Live At The 40 Watt (Benefitting Fair Fight)

1. Sugar Never Tasted So Good 03:01

2. Good To Me 03:20

3. Suzy Lee 02:42

4. Let's Build A Home 01:58

5. Jolene 03:02

6. Astro 02:13

7. Jimmy The Exploder 02:17

8. Broken Bricks 02:02

9. I'm Bored 02:04

10. Slicker Drips 01:28

11. The Big Three Killed My Baby 02:45