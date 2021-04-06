The White Stripes releasing ‘White Blood Cells’ companion w/ unreleased tracks, more

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of The White Stripes' third album, White Blood Cells, the band have announced an accompanying companion, called White Blood Cells XX.

The package includes 13 previously unreleased tracks (including demos and scrapped versions of fan favorites) pressed to red vinyl, an unearthed live recording from a gig at Headliner's in Louisville, KY (recorded September 6th, 2001) pressed to white vinyl, an hour-long DVD with behind-the-scenes footage from the White Blood Cells recording process, a full-color booklet of posters, flyers, and unseen photos; and more. To purchase a copy, sign up for Third Man's Vault subscription by April 30th at midnight CST.

For a preview of the collection, you can watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip taken from the DVD (which shows the band during a White Blood Cells recording session), and listen to an alternate take on "Fell In Love With A Girl" below.

WHITE BLOOD CELLS XX TRACKLIST:

DISC ONE (DEMOS, OUTTAKES AND ALTERNATE MIXES)

Side A:

1. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (previously unreleased boombox demo take 1)

2. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (previously unreleased boombox demo take 2)

3. Hotel Yorba (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

4. Fell In Love With a Girl (previously unreleased alternate take)

5. The Union Forever (previously unreleased working mix without interlude)

6. Offend In Every Way (previously unreleased acoustic boombox demo)

7. That’s Where It’s At (previously unreleased outtake)

Side B:

8. Ooh-Aah (previously unreleased demo)

9. I Can’t Wait (previously unreleased alternate mix)

10. Hey Mary (previously unreleased demo)

11. Feel Like I’m Three Feet Tall (previously unreleased boombox demo)

12. Rated X (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

13. This Protector (previously unreleased alternate take)

DISC TWO (LIVE AT HEADLINERS, LOUISVILLE, KY - SEPTEMBER 6th, 2001)

Side C:

1. When I Hear My Name

2. Death Letter / Grinnin’ In Your Face

3. Lord, Send Me An Angel

4. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)

5. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

6. Hotel Yorba

7. Truth Doesn’t Make A Noise

8. I Think I Smell A Rat

Side D:

1. Jolene

2. We’re Going To Be Friends

3. Expecting

4. The Union Forever

5. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

6. Apple Blossom

7. Cannon / John The Revelator

﻿8. Astro

9. Boll Weevil