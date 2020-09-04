The White Swan (mem Kittie) cover Tracy Bonham on new EP (listen)
The White Swan is the project fronted by Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander, and while Kittie hailed from the early 2000s nu metal scene and went on to dabble in groove & death metal, alt-rock, and more, The White Swan are more of the psychedelic, atmospheric post-metal variety -- fans of Neurosis, Kylesa, Hum, Deftones, etc should take note.
The trio -- rounded out by Kira Longeuay and Shane Jeffers (Bloodmoon Collective) -- will release their Nocturnal Transmission EP on September 18 via War Crime Recordings (pre-order). It features three original songs and a cover of "Tell It To The Sky" off Tracy Bonham's 1996 alt-rock classic The Burdens of Being Upright, and we're premiering that cover.
"I've always thought that ‘Tell It To The Sky’ was a fantastically well written song," Mercedes tells us. " always try to really think outside the box when it comes to choosing covers and I tend to pick songs that you wouldn't expect a band like The White Swan would cover. Tracy Bonham's The Burdens of Being Upright was released the same year I started playing drums and started my first band and this was my favourite song from that record when it was released. I did my best to capture the soaring vocal melodies and we added some layered EBow for the verses which creates a bit of a darker vibe from the original."
Mercedes does indeed do a fine job of both capturing the soaring vocal melodies and making the song a little darker. It's a great cover, a nice mix of faithfulness to the original and adding something new. Listen below.
Watch the video for lead single/opening track "In Love and Ritual" too:
Tracklist
1. In Love And Ritual
2. Nocturnal Transmission
3. Purple
4. Tell It To The Sky (Tracy Bonham cover)
--