The Who announce 2022 North American tour

The Who were recently announced as one of the headliners for New Orleans Jazz Fest, and if you hoped that meant a full North American tour was on the way, you're in luck. They've just announced 'The Who Hits Back!', a 29-date tour with one leg in April & May and another in October & November that includes stops at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, a two-night stand in Vegas, two NYC-area shows, Boston, Philly, DC, Chicago, and more. Roger Daltrey said in a statement:

Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together - the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.

The NYC-area stops happen at Madison Square Garden on May 26 and Long Island's new UBS Arena on October 7. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (2/11) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

In addition to original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, The Who's current lineup includes guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

In related news, a Keith Moon biopic is set to start filming this summer. Last year, The Who put out a reissue of The Who Sell Out, which we included on our list of 15 essential classic rock reissues & box sets of 2021. There's a Super Deluxe box set across five CDs and two 7" singles, or you can get the remastered, expanded edition on vinyl.

Watch a recent live video of The Who:

The Who -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

April 22 / Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL

April 24 / VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena / Jacksonville, FL

April 27 / Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL

April 30 / New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 3 / Moody Center ATX / Austin, TX

May 5 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX

May 8 / the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion / The Woodlands, TX

May 10 / Paycom Center / Oklahoma City, OK

May 13 / FedEx Forum / Memphis, TN

May 15 / TQL Stadium / Cincinnati, OH

May 18 / TD Garden / Boston, MA

May 20 / Wells Fargo Center / Philadelphia, PA

May 23 / Capital One Arena / Washington, D.C.

May 26 / Madison Square Garden / New York City, NY

May 28 / Bethel Woods Center of the Arts / Bethel, NY

Oct 2 / Scotiabank Arena / Toronto, ON

Oct 4 / Little Caesars Arena / Detroit, MI

Oct 7 / UBS Arena / Belmont Park, NY

Oct 9 / Schottenstein Center / Columbus, OH

Oct 12 / United Center / Chicago, IL

Oct 14 / Enterprise Center / St. Louis, MO

Oct 17 / Ball Arena / Denver, CO

Oct 20 / Moda Center / Portland, OR

Oct 22 / Climate Pledge Arena / Seattle, WA

Oct 26 / Golden 1 Center / Sacramento, CA

Oct 28 / Honda Center / Anaheim, CA

Nov 1 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4 / Dolby Live at Park MGM / Las Vegas, NV

Nov 5 / Dolby Live at Park MGM / Las Vegas, NV