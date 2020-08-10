The Who release new pro-shot footage of 1982 Shea Stadium show online (watch)

The Who began their "Join Together @ Home" series, which "will be streaming live and rarely seen footage every week," with footage from their show at NYC's iconic, now-closed Shea Stadium, which was part of their 1982 "farewell tour." The description reads:

‘Join Together @ Home’ is a new series of special performances from The Who streaming worldwide exclusively on YouTube.

The first set features some very special performances from our show at Shea Stadium in 1982 and will be live from 6pm UK time for 7 days.

Available digitally for the first time, ‘Join Together @ Home’ will be streaming live and rarely seen footage every week, mini videos and special screen footage, culminating with a performance from a previously unreleased show.

‘Join Together @ Home’ is free to view, but we encourage you to donate to co-beneficiaries The Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America here www.join-together.org.