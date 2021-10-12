The Wonder Years announce 2021 holiday shows

While The Wonder Years aren't doing their Halloween extravaganza this year, they have announced a run of East Coast holiday shows. They happen this December in Providence, Albany, Stroudsburg PA, Wilmington, Asbury Park (December 11 at Asbury Lanes), and Syracuse, and you can see all dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/15 at 10 AM ET.

All of the shows require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours. "Just a friendly reminder if you’re planning to attend," they write, "that while our band and crew are all vaccinated, some of us have children too young to be or other high risk individuals in our lives so if you see us around, please mask up before saying hi!" Read the full message from the band below.

Message from The Wonder Years about 2021 holiday shows:

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am for a run of shows we’ll be playing at the end of this year—mostly because we just really wanted to rip a few gigs. Also, just a friendly reminder if you’re planning to attend, that while our band and crew are all vaccinated, some of us have children too young to be or other high risk individuals in our lives so if you see us around, please mask up before saying hi! Here’s some other stuff you might want to know: • All of these shows require either a vaccination or negative test within 48 hours of the event except for Fete Music Hall in Providence which is only accepting proof of vaccination. You can check with your venue for more info.

• We gathered all of the accessibility information sent to us from the venues and sent it to our friends at Half Access. So you can check their site for info about your venue.

• Every venue has guaranteed us that there will be gender neutral bathrooms available.

• We aren’t bringing a lighting package on this run but will be instructing in-house lighting techs to not use strobing fixtures. Hope to see you there. We really miss you.

THE WONDER YEARS: 2021 TOUR

Tue, DEC 7 Fete Music Hall Providence, RI

Wed, DEC 8 Empire Live Albany, NY

Thu, DEC 9 Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA

Fri, DEC 10 The Queen Wilmington, DE

Sat, DEC 11 Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ

Sun, DEC 12 Sharkeys Event Center Syracuse, NY

