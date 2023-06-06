The Wonder Years announce ‘TGG’ tour with Anxious, Sweet Pill & Action/Adventure

The Wonder Years have been celebrating the 10th anniversary of their classic album The Greatest Generation this year with a box set reissue and their own Philly fest that will find them performing the album in full, and now they've also announced an extensive tour that will find them performing the LP. Support comes from three great newer punk/emo bands, Anxious, Sweet Pill, and Action/Adventure, all of whom also play the band's Philly fest. The tour wraps up at The Fest, where the band will play two sets. Tickets for all headlining dates go on sale Friday (6/9) at 10 AM local.

The band says this is the "first leg" of the tour, so presumably more dates TBA, and they also add, "We’ll be performing the album in full every night along with a selection of other songs from across our catalog. We know what these songs mean to you—they mean so much to us too—so we cannot wait to play them all again."

The NYC-area gets shows on September 10 at Terminal 5 and October 22 at Starland Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

Watch the video for TGG fave "Passing Through A Screen Door" as well as the album's newly-released outtake "GODDAMNITALL" below as well.

